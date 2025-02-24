NFL Combine Schedule - How To Watch Georgia Football Members Compete in Indy
There are (14) Georgia players expected to be in attendance at the NFL Combine. Here's the full schedule and how to watch the event in Indy.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is almost here, and football fans can catch all the action live on NFL Network and NFL+. Whether you’re tuning in to see the top prospects showcase their skills or specifically looking to keep an eye on Georgia’s standout players, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Combine.
Thursday, February 27th – The defensive linemen and linebackers will kick off the action starting at 3 p.m. (ET). Expect some intense performances as players like Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Nazir Stackhouse, and Smael Mondon Jr. look to prove their worth to NFL scouts.
• Friday, February 28th – The spotlight shifts to defensive backs and tight ends, with the session starting at 3 p.m. (ET). This is an important time for guys like Malaki Starks, Georgia’s standout safety, to show off their speed and skills in front of the NFL’s top scouts.
• Saturday, March 1st – The Combine will showcase the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs starting at 1 p.m. (ET). Georgia’s Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith will be looking to impress as they try to make their mark in a stacked group of receivers.
• Sunday, March 2nd – The final day will feature offensive linemen performing at 1 p.m. (ET). Georgia’s offensive linemen, including Dylan Fairchild, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss, and Jared Wilson, will look to demonstrate their strength, agility, and overall technique to NFL teams.
Georgia Football Prospects at the NFL Combine
• Trevor Etienne (RB)
• Dominic Lovett (WR)
• Arian Smith (WR)
• Dylan Fairchild (IOL)
• Tate Ratledge (IOL)
• Xavier Truss (OL)
• Jared Wilson (C)
• Warren Brinson (DL)
• Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DL)
• Nazir Stackhouse (DL)
• Mykel Williams (EDGE)
• Smael Mondon Jr. (LB)
• Jalon Walker (LB)
• Malaki Starks (S)
Georgia will have 14 players showcasing their talents at the 2025 NFL Combine. These athletes are hoping to impress NFL scouts as they compete for spots on NFL rosters. Here are the Bulldogs who received invitations and are looking to make a name for themselves:
This is a huge moment for these athletes to showcase their skills and potentially take the next step in their careers. With 14 players getting invites, Georgia’s football program is proving once again that it’s one of the nation’s most prestigious football schools, with players ready to make a big impact at the NFL level.
Make sure to tune in to the NFL Network or NFL+ this week to catch all the Combine action and watch Georgia’s top talent compete in front of NFL scouts and coaches. It’s an exciting time for these players and Georgia football fans alike!
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily