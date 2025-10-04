PHOTOS: Georgia Dominates Kentucky In Homecoming Win
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their fourth win of the 2025 season this afternoon as they handled the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens by a score of 35-14. The victory was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive win over the Wildcats and extended Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak against unranked opponents.
The Dawgs jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half, thanks to the legs of quarterback Gunner Stockton, who accounted for 48 yards on six carries, with two touchdowns on the ground this afternoon. He was finished by the third quarter thanks to Georgia's lead.
Georgia's defense forced a fumble in the first drive of the second half and quickly turned it into six more points to extend its lead to 28-7. The Bulldogs continued their operation throughout the remainder of the game to coast to victory.
The rushing attack was extremely prominent in the Bulldogs' victory this afternoon. The Dawgs totaled nearly 170 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, outrushing their opponents by over 100 yards.
The Bulldogs will be on the road next week as they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. Georgia is currently on an eight-game win streak against Auburn and has not lost to the Tigers since the 2017 season.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily