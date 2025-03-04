NFL Draft Profile- Georgia Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse
A deep dive into the NFL draft profile of Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.
Nazir Stackhouse, the 6’3”, 320-pound defensive lineman for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most dynamic and productive interior players in college football. As a 2-technique defensive tackle, Stackhouse plays a critical role in the heart of Georgia’s defensive line. Known for his versatility and quickness, Stackhouse has proven to be a major force against both the run and the pass, making an immediate impact in every game he plays.
Stopping the run & pass:
One of Stackhouse’s most valuable traits is his ability to use his hands effectively. Whether it’s in the middle of the defensive front or lining up against an offensive lineman, his ability to shed blocks is exceptional. Stackhouse’s hand usage is key in both run-stopping situations and pass rush opportunities, where he consistently disrupts offensive plays. His powerful yet precise use of his hands allows him to disengage from blockers quickly, enabling him to stay involved in the play and create opportunities for himself and his teammates.
Athletic:
What truly sets Stackhouse apart from many of his peers is his surprising athleticism for a player of his size. Weighing in at 320 pounds, it’s easy to expect a player of his stature to be more of a space-eater in the trenches. However, Stackhouse moves with the agility and quickness of someone much lighter. His speed and ability to change direction quickly in the interior make him a rare talent. The combination of strength and quickness allows him to be an effective disruptor, capable of turning the tide of a game in just a few moments.
Key moment for his career:
One of the most notable examples of his athleticism came during the 2023 season against Missouri. In one of the most jaw-dropping moments of his career, Stackhouse displayed his incredible agility and awareness when he intercepted a pass, showcasing a level of athleticism rarely seen from a player of his size. That play, among others, highlights his ability to impact the game in ways that few defensive tackles can, even those with far less athleticism.
Performance:
In addition to his athleticism and hand usage, Stackhouse’s ability to occupy multiple blockers in the middle of the line allows Georgia’s defense to have more freedom on the edge. His play makes opposing offenses account for him, allowing his teammates to make plays and making him a constant problem for offensive coordinators.
Conclusion:
Nazir Stackhouse is not just a space-eater on the defensive line. He is a versatile, athletic, and dynamic player capable of influencing every facet of the game. As he continues to develop, his ability to shed blocks, disrupt plays, and make highlight-reel moments like his interception against Missouri in 2023 will only further cement his status as one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football. Whether it’s stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback, Stackhouse has proven to be a force that cannot be ignored.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily