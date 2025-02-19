NFL Draft Profile - Georgia WR, Arian Smith
As the NFL Combine approaches, we take a look at the NFL Draft Profile of Georgia wide receiver, Arian Smith.
Arian Smith, the wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs, has quickly become one of the most exciting and dynamic players in college football, known for his blazing speed and precise route-running abilities. As Georgia’s go-to deep threat, Smith has made waves on the field, and his potential is even more evident as he prepares for the NFL draft.
NFL Draft Profile - WR, Arian Smith
Blazing Speed and Deep Threat
When you think of Arian Smith, the first word that comes to mind is speed. Standing out as one of the fastest receivers in college football, Smith has proven time and again that if you play him in man coverage, he will leave defenders in the dust. His breakaway speed is elite, making him a constant threat for explosive plays downfield. Whether it’s a post route or a fly route if a
defense dares to play him one-on-one, it’s only a matter of time before Smith blows right by the coverage, making a big gain or finding the end zone. This speed was on full display in the 2022 Peach Bowl against Ohio State. With the game on the line and the Bulldogs fighting for a spot in the National Championship, Smith came through in a big way, hauling in a crucial deep pass that was a pivotal score. This play was a testament to his ability to stretch the field and be a game-changer at any given moment.
A Developing Route Runner
While speed is what often catches the eye, it’s Smith’s development in the precision in his route running that set him apart from other deep threats for Georgia this season. His knowledge of the route tree is has grown tremendously, and he developed into the leading target-getter for the Bulldogs.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl Performance
This past offseason, Smith put in the work to elevate his draft stock at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. While his speed and route running have always been his strengths, Smith knew that he needed to add more to his game to impress NFL scouts. He focused on improving his ability to make contested catches, something that can be a challenge for speedsters who often thrive on separation. By putting in the work to make these tough grabs in tight coverage, Smith showed scouts that he could be a complete receiver, capable of producing in all aspects of the game. His performance at the Senior Bowl was one of the highlights of the week, as he was consistently one of the top wideouts, impressing with his ability to separate from defenders, run clean routes, and secure tough catches. His efforts helped elevate his draft stock, proving he has the work ethic and drive to succeed at the next level.
Looking Ahead
With his combination of elite speed, route precision, and improved contested catch ability, Arian Smith is poised to be one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Georgia standout has already made his mark with the Bulldogs, and now he’s showing NFL scouts that he has the tools to be an immediate impact player at the next level. As he continues to fine-tune his game, Smith is quickly becoming a prospect that NFL teams can’t afford to overlook.
