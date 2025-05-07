NFL Insider Says George Pickens Character Not a Concern for the Dallas Cowboys
NFL insider Peter Schrager says George Pickens' character is not a concern for the Dallas Cowboys.
One of the biggest moves this offseason occurred as the Dallas Cowboys officially traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. There were rumors about the Cowboys trading for Pickens during the draft, but it took some extra time for the deal to complete.
The Cowboys get Pickens and a 2026 6th-round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.
There is no question that Pickens is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league but there are some questions about his overall character. Fans have seen him argue with coaches on the sidelines before and there have even been stories told of Pickens showing up 15 minutes before a game starts. It makes it seem like he is a bit of a handful to deal with, but NFL inside Peter Schrager says the Cowboys have nothing to worry about.
“I’ve talked to the Steelers folks. George Pickens is demonstrative on the field, but he is not an un-coachable player," Schrager said on Get Up. "In fact he does have a great way about him in the locker room and is very well liked in Pittsburgh.”
Georgia fans would probably tell you that Pickens antics are part of what make him so great and so loved. For every thing you may not like about Pickens there is a 30-yard catch that he will go make to immediately make up for it.
