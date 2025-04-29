Nick Chubb Potentially Teaming Up With College Teammate D'Andre Swift in Chicago
Running back Nick Chubb could potentially be teaming up with his college teammate D'Andre Swift.
The NFL draft just wrapped up last weekend which means the focus now shifts back onto the unsigned free agents. Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb has not yet signed with a team but it sounds like he could be close to striking a deal and it likely won't be with the Browns.
According to reports, the Chicago Bears have emerged as the favorite to land the former Georgia running back. If the Bears do sign Chubb, he would be reunited with his former college teammate D'Andre Swift, who signed with the organization ahead of last season.
Chubb and Swift played with one another at the University of Georgia back in 2017. The Bulldogs made a run at the national title that season but came up just short. Chubb was a senior that season and Swift was a true freshman.
In 2017, Chubb rushed for 1,345 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged six yards per carry. Despite being in a room with Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift had an impressive freshman season. He rushed for 618 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.
Chubb has unfortunately dealt with some injuries during his professional career which has led him to this moment of free agency. But if it results in a reunion between he and Swift, I don't think Chubb or any Georgia fan will be too upset about that.
After all, he seems to look more than ready for the upcoming season.
