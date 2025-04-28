REPORT: Browns' Nick Chubb Close to Signing With NFC North Team
When the Cleveland Browns selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft, it was a clear sign that the Nick Chubb era may be over.
Well, now, we are apparently getting closer and closer to that becoming a reality.
Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan has reported that Chubb appears to be closing in on a contract with an NFC North team in free agency, and while Carman wouldn't reveal what team it was, it seems like Chubb's days in Cleveland may officially be reaching their conclusion.
It will certainly be interesting to see which NFC North squad is attempting to sign Chubb. The Chicago Bears could use another running back, so they seem like the most logical destination.
Whatever the case may be, Browns fans may need to be prepared to say goodbye to Chubb, who made four straight Pro Bowls for the team between 2019 and 2022 and became one of the most beloved figures in recent Cleveland sports history.
A devastating knee injury he suffered in September 2023 absolutely destroyed Chubb's career. He returned midway through 2024 and played in eight games before sustaining a broken foot in December. When the 29-year-old was on the field, he struggled, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.
The Browns selected Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the draft, and with Jerome Ford also on the roster, it's not surprising that the end may be near for Chubb.
There was some hope that Cleveland could potentially bring Chubb back in a reduced role, but perhaps it would be best for both sides to part ways at this point.
