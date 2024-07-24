Nick Saban Calls Former Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers a 'F****** Problem'
Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban called former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers a 'f****** problem'.
The 2024 NFL draft was littered with loads of talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. One of the more desirable prospects in the draft was tight end Brock Bowers who had a historic career at the University of Georgia. Bowers would eventually be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round, but when the New York Giants started asking around about the former Bulldog, they got an epic response.
This year's series of Hard Knocks features the New York Giants which has displayed some great behind-the-scenes footage. One of them was head coach Brian Daboll talking to staff members about a conversation he had with Nick Saban about the toughest skill guys he had to play against. Saban's response as per usual, did not disappoint.
"There's two skill guys that are f****** problems," Daboll said when recalling the conversation he had with Saban. "And they were problems when we played them. Big time problems. First one is Malik [Nabers]. He f****** went off on him. And then Bowers was the other one. He was like "f****** guys were problems."
Former Georgia tight end Bowers is a two-time national champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. He's the first and only tight end in the award's 23-year history to win the award twice and will go down as the greatest tight end in Georgia football history, and arguably the greatest college tight end ever. In the 2024 NFL Draft, it was not a matter of whether or not he would be the first tight end taken, but rather to whom and when.
Bowers spent three seasons at Georgia and they are some of the more statistically gaudy stat lines at the position that we've seen.
- 2021 - 56 receptions / 882 yards / 13 TDs
- 2022 - 63 receptions / 842 yards / 7 TDs
- 2023 - 56 receptions / 714 yards / 6 TDs
