Nolan Smith Continues Legendary Social Media Run Following Eagles Super Bowl Win
Former Georgia Bulldogs national champ, Nolan Smith just won his first Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and he continues his legendary run on social media.
The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed themselves quite a bit since winning Super Bowl 57 in commanding fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps no Eagle enjoyed themselves during the parade more than former Georgia Bulldog, Nolan Smith.
Nolan Smith was seen in a short-sleeve t-shirt, doused in cocktail of adult beverages, going viral several times for his enjoyment of his successes.
Smith took to social media Sunday afternoon to address those that thought he might have potentially over indudlged during the celebration parade.
The Instagram caption states: "To everyone that says I was too drunk" followed by the video of UFC champion Connor McGregor's post fight celebration.
Smith burst onto the scene as one of the sport's most promising young EDGE defenders during the Eagles playoff run. Not only did he have multiple sacks on the way to winning a Super Bowl, but Smith has developed into one of the more violent run-defenders in the National Football League.
