Nolan Smith Sets Franchise Record for Philadelphia Eagles
Former Georgia football player Nolan Smith has set a franchise record for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The stage for the Super Bowl has been set as the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the reigning back-to-back champs Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have former Bulldogs on their rosters but the Eagles by far have the majority of them, and one former Dawg has set a franchise record for the Eagles during the postseason.
Linebacker Nolan Smith has four sacks during the postseason thus far and that is the most in franchise history. Smith is also up to 10.5 sacks total on the season. He has been a major contributor for the Eagles on defense this year and the former Dawg is showcasing why Georgia's defense was so dominant for the years he was there.
During the regular season this year, Smith racked up 6.5 sacks, 42 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. The former Bulldogs has found his groove in the NFL this season and is a big reason why his team is playing for a Super Bowl.
Smith is just one of many former Dawgs that have been dominant on the Eagles' defense this year. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean have also been major contrubutors this year. Unfortunately, Dean suffered a season ending injury earlier in the playoffs that has cause him to miss the last two games.
