Offensive Players to Watch for Georgia Football vs Austin Peay
Offensive players to watch for Georgia this weekend against Austin Peay.
The Georgia Bulldogs had an impressive week one showing against Marshall in week one and they have one final out of conference matchup in week two against Austin Peay before they start conference play against Tennessee on the road next week.
As expected, Georgia played a lot of names in week one and the same can be expected this weekend. With that said, here are some offensive names to pay attention to for Georgia in week two.
Ethan Barbour, TE
The true freshman cracked the starting lineup in his first college football game. Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie played well for the Bulldogs last week, but week two might be the game when fans see Barbour get even more involved in the game plan. The last out of conference game before conference play would be a great time to truly see what your true freshman tight end can do for you this season. Not that the coaching staff doesn't already know that.
Noah Thomas, WR
Thomas was one of several transfers Georgia brought in this offseason. He wasn't heavily involved in the week one game as he didn't even record a reception, but the Bulldogs will likely want to get one of their star receivers rolling ahead of week three. Could very well see some deep ball opportunities on Saturday for one of Georgia's biggest receivers on the roster.
Michael Uini, OL
Georgia started Juan Gaston, the true freshman, at right guard last week, but he went down with an injury and didn't return to the game. Kirby Smart mentioned earlier in the week that they are hopeful to get him back this week. However, considering the opponent is Austin Peay, there is a good chance Georgia just plays it safe and holds him out this week. That creates an opportunity for a guy like Michael Uini to step in and get a lot of playing time on Saturday. Something to pay attention to heading into this weekend.
