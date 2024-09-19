Pair of Georgia Football Players Battling for Most Impressive Rookie in NFL
Former Georgia Bulldogs Brock Bowers and Kamari Lassiter are battling for the title of most impressive rookie two weeks into the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL draft class which brings their total from over the last three years up to 33 players selected. A good number of players from this year's draft class are already making an impact with their new teams, but two former Dawgs are already showing promise of being top players in the professional football league.
Tight end Brock Bowers was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round with the 13th overall pick and defensive back Kamari Lassiter was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2nd round with the 42nd overall pick. Both Lassiter and Bowers are starters for the their new teams and they have been nothing short of impressive two weeks into the season.
ESPN recently released an article in which they detailed who the most impressive rookie in the NFL is right now, and it appears it's a battle between Bowers and Lassiter according to Dan Graziano and
Jeremy Fowler. Here is what they had to say:
"This is close among a few star rookies, but I'll lead with Raiders tight end Brock Bowers," Fowler wrote. "His production potential was evident when I visited Raiders training camp in early August. He floats around the field, can line up anywhere and has great body control. And if you redid the 2024 draft without position as a priority, Bowers would have gone much higher than No. 13 overall. Sunday's win over Baltimore showed what Bowers and wide receiver Davante Adams can be as a tandem, as the two combined for 208 yards on 21 targets (12 for Adams, nine for Bowers)."
"I have to put in a word for my preseason sleeper defensive rookie of the year, Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who has been a big part of Houston's defense so far and had his first career interception Sunday night against the Bears," Graziano wrote. "The Texans are extremely high on Lassiter, their second-round draft pick, as well as third-round safety Calen Bullock."
Both Bowers and Lassiter were stars for the Georgia Bulldogs during their time in college football and they are carrying that same title into the NFL now, despite being rookies.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily