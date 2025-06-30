Paul Finebaum Goes Off On Bret Bielema for Accusing Georgia of Tampering
Paul Finebaum had some strong words for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema after suggesting Georgia had tampered.
Last week, a quote was released of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema suggesting that Georgia had tampered to get running back Josh McCray in Athens. McCray had entered the portal during the spring window and shortly after announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
"We did lose a guy to Georgia," Bielema said. "Somehow, he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal, he was on a flight to Georgia. I don't know how that happened, but it's crazy.""
Those quotes have since gotten to college football analyst Paul Finebaum and he had some very strong words for Bielema and the accusations he insinuated towards Kirby Smart and his program.
"Knowing Bret Bielema for a long time, the only thing that surprised me is understanding his voracious appetite that he didn't bit the microphone and try to swallow it because he doesn't seem to mind running his mouth," Finebaum said.
The long-time host went on to claim that Bielema is accusing another program of doing something that he can't even prove they did.
"I would worry more about maybe being successful on the football field so he doesn't get fired there like he did at Arkansas," Finebaum continued. "As opposed to running his mouth and making allegations that there's no chance in the world he can back up."
Clearly Finebaum was not a big fan of Bielema hinting towards an SEC potentially tampering.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily