Brock Bowers Earns Highest Tight End Grade after Week Three

As a true freshman, he took college football by storm as he led the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions. It is still a wondering how Brock Bowers did not win the John Mackey Award, annually given to the "best tight end in college football," or at least finish as a finalist.

After a full offseason of expectations building on what Georgia's offense would look like in 2022, the third year with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and a tight end room that may be the best position group in all of college football, it may have come as a shock when Georgia didn't lean on Bowers, and the tight ends heavily in their first two games.

In fact, the sophomore out of Napa, California, recorded five total receptions against Oregon and Samford. And it is not because they couldn't get the ball to the talented tight end; the fact is Georgia didn't need to feed No. 19, as they could lean on other playmakers.

Bowers would soon put together a performance against South Carolina that many are accustomed to after his impressive freshman season.

The sophomore hauled in five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

His dominant performance back atop the stat sheet as Georgia's leading receiver earned him the highest grade among all tight ends in college football's week three, according to PFF.

