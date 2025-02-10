Philadelphia Eagles CEO Gives a Shoutout to Georgia Football After Winning Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffery Lurie made sure to give a shoutout to Georgia football after winning the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles were crowned Super Bowl Champions on Sunday night after defeating the back-to-back defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles defense dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense while Jalen Hurts and the offense did their thing to secure the win.
Both sides of the ball were great for the Eagles but the defensive front was the group that stood out the most, The Eagles were constantly getting pressure on Mahomes in the pocket and created havoc for all four quarters of the game. Something they were successful at this entire season, and a lot of that has to do with the players they have recently selected in the draft.
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Kelee Ringo were all former Georgia players that the Eagles elected to select during the draft over the last few years. They even picked up Lewis Cine during the playoffs to add another former Dawg to their secondary. It wasn't just the former Georgia players that made a difference on defense for the Eagles, but certainly played a major role.
Philadelphia's CEO and Chairman Jeffery Lurie spoke after the Eagles' championship win and wanted to make sure to show thanks to all of the people that contributed to their remarkable season. And Georgia got their own shoutout during his speech.
"Incredible talented players that happen to be unselfish and humble every single day of the year," Lurie said. "A credit to our coaching staff led by Nick [Sirianni] and Howie [Roseman] and his staff unbelievable. And by the way about 200 other people that are the support staff that you'll never hear about. And a few Dawgs too."
In the Eagles Super Bowl win, Davis finished with two tackles and a sack and Smith and Carter both had two QB hits during the game. Lurie wasn't the only one that showed love to the former Georgia players during their championship run. Quarterback Jalen Hurts credited the former Dawgs for bringing a new culture to the football team prior to the game.
"I think a big part of it has to do with the Georgia background on defense, you know. And I think that starts with Nakobe Dean and all those guys that were able to play ball in college together and bring their ways to the league. And so I think that has a big impact on our culture on defense, how they play how together, who they are, and then I think I kind of seeps through the team in many ways."
The Eagles not only found a group of players that impact the game on the field, but also have changed the team's mindset off of the field as well.
