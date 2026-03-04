Rams Super Bowl Odds: LA Jumps Seahawks as Favorites After Trent McDuffie Trade

The NFL doesn't sleep!

A blockbuster trade has been made today as the Los Angeles Rams has traded for All-Pro cornerback, Trent McDuffie, from the Kansas City Chiefs. In return, the Chiefs will receive four draft picks including this year's 29th overall selection.

Trade is agreed to:



Full trade, per source:



Rams receive:

🏈CB Trent McDuffie



Chiefs receive:

🏈1st-round pick, No. 29

🏈5th

🏈6th

🏈2027- 3rd https://t.co/Td10TtMn7W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

The news immediately had an effect on the odds of winning Super Bowl 61. At the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks' win at Super Bowl 60, DraftKings Sportsbook released the odds to win Super Bowl 61, and the Rams were tied atop the odds list along side the Seahawks at +950.

Now, the Rams stand alone.

Super Bowl 61 Odds

Rams +750

Seahawks +800

Bills +1000

Ravens +1200

Eagles +1400

Chiefs +1400

Packers +1400

Lions +1500

Patriots +1600

Chargers +1600

49ers +1900

Texans +2000

Broncos +2000

Jaguars +2200

Bears +2500

Bengals +2800

Buccaneers +4000

Cowboys +4000

Commanders +6000

Steelers +6000

Vikings +6000

Colts +6000

Giants +7000

Saints +10000

Falcons +10000

Titans +12000

Panthers +12000

Browns +16000

Jets +20000

Raiders +20000

Dolphins +30000

Cardinals +30000

The Rams improved from +950 to +750 to win Super Bowl 61, an implied probability of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' odds haven't fallen since the trade. In fact, their odds have improved since they were first released, improving from +1500 to +1400.

Trent McDuffie was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in 2024. He played in 13 games in 2025, racking up 63 tackles, one interception, seven pass deflections, and one sack. He will join a Rams defense that was already one of the best units in the NFL. Now, adding McDuffie in the secondary, Los Angeles has a chance to boast the best defense in the league in 2026.

