Rams Super Bowl Odds: LA Jumps Seahawks as Favorites After Trent McDuffie Trade
The NFL doesn't sleep!
A blockbuster trade has been made today as the Los Angeles Rams has traded for All-Pro cornerback, Trent McDuffie, from the Kansas City Chiefs. In return, the Chiefs will receive four draft picks including this year's 29th overall selection.
The news immediately had an effect on the odds of winning Super Bowl 61. At the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks' win at Super Bowl 60, DraftKings Sportsbook released the odds to win Super Bowl 61, and the Rams were tied atop the odds list along side the Seahawks at +950.
Now, the Rams stand alone.
Super Bowl 61 Odds
- Rams +750
- Seahawks +800
- Bills +1000
- Ravens +1200
- Eagles +1400
- Chiefs +1400
- Packers +1400
- Lions +1500
- Patriots +1600
- Chargers +1600
- 49ers +1900
- Texans +2000
- Broncos +2000
- Jaguars +2200
- Bears +2500
- Bengals +2800
- Buccaneers +4000
- Cowboys +4000
- Commanders +6000
- Steelers +6000
- Vikings +6000
- Colts +6000
- Giants +7000
- Saints +10000
- Falcons +10000
- Titans +12000
- Panthers +12000
- Browns +16000
- Jets +20000
- Raiders +20000
- Dolphins +30000
- Cardinals +30000
The Rams improved from +950 to +750 to win Super Bowl 61, an implied probability of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' odds haven't fallen since the trade. In fact, their odds have improved since they were first released, improving from +1500 to +1400.
Trent McDuffie was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team All-Pro in 2024. He played in 13 games in 2025, racking up 63 tackles, one interception, seven pass deflections, and one sack. He will join a Rams defense that was already one of the best units in the NFL. Now, adding McDuffie in the secondary, Los Angeles has a chance to boast the best defense in the league in 2026.
