Philadelphia Eagles Exercise Fifth Year for Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis
The Philadelphia Eagles have exercised the fifth year on defensive tackle Jordan Davis' contract.
The 2025 NFL draft wrapped up this past weekend and now NFL organizations are back to making offseason moves to set their teams up for the upcoming season. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of those teams as it was announced on Wednesday they are exercising the fifth-year option on DT Jordan Davis, locking in a guaranteed $12.9M for the 2026 season, according to Jordan Schultz.
Davis is one of many former Georgia Bulldogs have selected in the NFL draft over the years. He was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Davis has startedin every single game for the Eagles over the last two seasons. In 2024, he finished with a sack, 27 tackles and three tackles for loss en route to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.
Davis has become a focal point the Eagles' defense along with many of his former college teammates. A new Bulldog will be joining them this season the Eagles used a fifth round pick on linebacker Smael Mondon in this year's draft.
With the Eagles picking up Davis' fifth year on his contract, he guaranteed to be with the franchise for at least two more seasons. Following the 2026 season though, Davis is set to become an unrestricted free agent unless the Eagles elect to extend him.
The Eagles will have som decisions to make for several former Dawgs in the near future as linebacker Nakobe Dean, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo both are nearing the end of their four year rookie contracts.
