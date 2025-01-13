Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Nakobe Dean Ruled Out for Remainder of NFL Playoffs
Former Georgia and current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has been ruled out for the remained of the playoffs.
The first round of the NFL playoffs kicked off this weekend as wild card teams fought for their spot in the divisional round. A large number of former Georgia players participated in the first round of the playoffs and a few more are set to play on Monday in the matchup between the LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
Unfortunately, though, one former Bulldogs' season has come to a premature end due to an injury as linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Dean had six tackles and two tackles for loss for the Eagles in their win over the Packers.
This season, Dean played and started in 15 games. He tallied 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He was a leader and focal point on Georgia's defense during his time at Georgia and he has started to really find his groove in the NFL. The Eagles have plenty of other former Dawgs to rely on defensively, but losing Dean for the rest of the year certainly hurts.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
- Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
- Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily