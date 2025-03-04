Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Moves Opening the Door for Georgia's Kelee Ringo
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some offseason moves that could open the door for Georgia's Kelee Ringo.
The NFL offseason is in full swing with the NFL draft approaching but organizations are already making roster moves. More specifically, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced they are releasing defensive back Darius Slay. That move could potentially open the door for former Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo.
Slay was a starter for the Eagles during their Super Bowl run but his departure left a starting role up for grabs on the roster. Isaiah Rodgers, Eli Ricks and Quinyon Mitchell are certainly some notable names affected by the move as well, but Ringo belongs in that mix as well.
Ringo may not even earn a starting role on the Eagles' defense, which is already dominated by Dawgs, but it could lead to an increase in usage at the very least. The Eagles drafted Ringo in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Over the last two seasons, Ringo has started in five games, accumulated tackles, an interception and three pass deflections.
Outside of honing in on the talent coming out of the University of Georgia, the Eagles have made it a priority to beef up the secondary over the last couple of draft classes. Mitchell and safety Cooper DeJean are the two notables they selected in last year's class.
The Eagles currently have seven former Georgia players on the roster right now and they could potentially add more in this year's draft, but it will be interesting to monitor Ringo's situation this offseason and to see if he does indeed see an increase in usage next season.
