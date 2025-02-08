Philadelphia Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts Credits Georgia For Cultural Turnaround Ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have a plehtora of former Georgia Bulldogs. Starting QB, Jalen Hurts says it's changed their team's culture.
The Phildelphia Eagles are well-documented as the team for selecting Georgia Bulldogs as of late. In the last three drafts, they've selected five Bulldogs in the NFL Draft, and they've traded for two more. It's been a revolving door of Dawgs for the Eagles. The sheer amount of Dawgs on the Eagles roster has undoubtedly impacted the culture around the building for the NFC Champions.
As the Eagles prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, starting QB, Jalen Hurts was asked about the biggest cultural difference between this Eagles team and the one that made it to the Super Bowl just two years ago. His answer was simple, it's the Georgia connection.
"I think a big part of it has to do with the Georgia background on defense, you know. And I think that starts with Nakobe Dean and all those guys that were able to play ball in college together and bring their ways to the league. And so I think that has a big impact on our culture on defense, how they play how together, who they are, and then I think I kind of seeps through the team in many ways."
