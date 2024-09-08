PHOTO: Georgia Handles Business vs Tennessee Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs handled business on Saturday afternoon against Tennessee Tech in the form and fashion in which they should have. Five players caught a touchdown in the 48 to 3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Here are the Photos, Sights, and Sounds from the Saturday's win.
The Good - Georgia's Health
Georgia managed to play a four-quarter football game on Saturday, doing so resting Xavier McLeod, Warren Brinson, and Jordan Hall, without sustaining what appeared to be a major injury. TE, Oscar Delp left the game with an ankle injury but was seen back on the sidelines without a boot. RB, Nate Frazier suffered what Kirby Smart deemed a shoulder injury, but according to Smart, Frazier could have returned. They are a relatively healthy unit as they prepare to play eight straight SEC games.
The Bad - That One Possession
Yes, it was one possession. Tennessee Tech had an eight-minute drive in the midst of the third quarter of this football game, sustaining the drive through multiple 3rd down conversions. Of all the things Kirby Smart was frustrated with today, it appeared the multiple conversions and extended drive perturbed him the most.
The Ugly - Two Minute
Georgia got the ball with 45 seconds left in the first half after calling three timeouts to spare time for the to try and get some more points on the board. The Dawgs got it on their own 45-yard line but some missed opportunities led to the drive stalling out and Georgia failing the two-minute drill. In fact, the drive ended with Beck having to throw up a Hail Mary pass with two seconds left just hoping to get something out of the extra possession.
