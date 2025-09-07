PHOTOS: Georgia Less Than Impressive vs Austin Peay
Here are our Photos from Georgia's 28 to 6 win over Austin Peay at home.
It wasn't the prettiest of games but Georgia managed to pull out their second win of the season by a final score of 28-6. The game consisted of a lengthy weather delay at halftime that delayed the start of the 2nd half until 6:02 PM. The game was also moved up an hour early due to weather.
Georgia's offense had some highs and lows on the day. Wide receiver Colbie Young finished the day with seven receptions for 76 yards. Nate Frazier was the leading rusher with 14 yards for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Chauncey Bowens also had two touchdowns on the day. Gunner Stockton finished the game with 227 yards and 26/34 passing.
The Bulldogs certainly had some opportunities to put points on the board. A goal line stand by Austin Peay right before the half kept points off the board and two fumbles by Frazier and London Humphreys also killed drives for the Bulldogs.
Georgia's defense however had a solid showing. Ellis Robinson recorded his first interception on the season and they allowed just 1.6 yards per carry. The Dawgs' defense also had a goal line stand of their own in the second half to keep Austin Peay from reaching the end zone.
The Dawgs will be back in action next week on the road against Tennessee. It will be Georgia's first conference game on the season and the first road game of the season for the Bulldogs.
