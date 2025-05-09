Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Omar Khan Comments On George Pickens Trade
Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Omar Khan has offered some personal insight on the George Pickens trade.
The NFL offseason took an exciting turn earlier this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded their star wide receiver, George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys gained Pickens and a 2026 6th-round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.
The news of the trade has sparked many questions that had not been answered by the Steelers organization until today when General Manager Omar Khan provided a public statement on the deal. Below is the quote provided by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
“The Cowboys reached out during the week and we had some conversations internally and with George's agent (David Mulugheta)." Said Khan. "We discussed where things were with George, where they are, and where things could go. We think it makes sense for everyone."
In addition to what led up to the trade, questions surrounding Pickens' behavior arose following the news. However, NFL Insider Peter Shrager remains adamant that Pickens will not be a "locker room issue" in Dallas.
“I’ve talked to the Steelers folks. George Pickens is demonstrative on the field, but he is not an un-coachable player," Schrager said on Get Up. "In fact, he does have a great way about him in the locker room and is very well-liked in Pittsburgh.”
The Steelers and Cowboys are not set to play each other in the 2025 season and the two organizations will be extremely interesting to follow this year following the news.
