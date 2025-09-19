Predicting Georgia Football's 2026 SEC Schedule
Predicting which conference teams Georgia is going to have on their 2026 football schedule.
It has been announced that the SEC will be revealing the SEC football schedules for the 2026 season on Tuesday. Next year is when the conference will be moving to a nine-game scheduling format, and each team will have three permanent opponents that will be reviewed every five years.
The three opponents Georgia will likely have next season can likely be boiled down to two different options. It will either be Auburn, Florida and Kentucky, or it will be Auburn, Florida and South Carolina. Fans would likely ask where Tennessee is and that's the difficult thing about these schedules. Tennessee has a massive rivalry with Alabama, an in-state rivalry with Vanderbilt and has a lot of history with Kentucky. The Vols also have a rivalry with Florida. Therefore, they are unlikely to be one of Georgia's three permanent opponents.
Now, let's take a look at who the other six opponents could possibly be.
It's likely safe to expect that Georgia will have a road trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The Bulldogs have never played the Aggies on the road since they joined the conference. Oklahoma is also likely a safe one to expect, considering Georgia has had Texas on the schedule the last two years. If the Gamecocks are not one of Georgia's permanent opponents, they would be a likely opponent as well. There's also a good chance that the Bulldogs get to play LSU at home. They have not done so since 2013, and the last time the two teams played in the regular season was in 2018.
Arkansas also seems like a likely opponent for Georgia. The last time they played was during the 2021 season in Athens. As for the final opponent on the schedule, it will likely be either Missouri or Vanderbilt. Both teams used to always be on Georgia's schedule due to divisions and so it seems safe to assume that one of them will be on the schedule next season.
