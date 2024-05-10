Predicting Georgia's Highest-Rated Players in EA College Football 25
EA Sports will be releasing more information about EA Sports College Football 25 next week. Here are the Georgia players we believe will have the highest ratings when the game drops.
We're getting closer and closer to the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the first college football video game to drop in a decade. Early on Friday, EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL.
While we don't have an official release date, EA has stated more information will be released in May, with a summer release date expected. Whenever it does come out, it's going to be one of the most sought-after games in recent memory.
Georgia fans will get a chance to take the Dawgs to the College Football Playoff and beyong. With player likeness now allowed by the NCAA, here are our predictions for the highest rated Georgia players in the game.
Malaki Starks - Safety - 98 overall - Awareness (99), Zone Coverage (98), Catching (95)
Starks has started every game he's been healthy since arriving in Athens. He was a Freshman All-American in 2022 and followed that up with an All-American season last year. He's arguably the best defensive back in college football and is the leader of the defense for the No. 1 team in the country.
Carson Beck - Quarterback - 97 overall - Accuracy (99), Play Action (98), Throw Power (95)
We've talked over and over again about what Beck did last season, but perhaps not enough about the fact he get's another full offseason to improve upon what was a ridiculously good debut season. Beck was explosive and effienct last year but now the offense runs through him and all of the guardrails are off. 2024 could be special for the fifth-year senior.
Mykel Williams - OLB/DE - 95 overall - Block Shedding (95), Tackling (94), Speed (91)
Georgia plans to unleash Mykel Williams in 2024. After spending two seasons at defensive end, the Bulldogs are standing Williams up at outside linebacker and letting him make plays. Some early mock drafts have the 6'5" junior as a top-5 pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia has Become an NFL Offensive Linemen Factory
- Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN