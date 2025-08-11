Predicting Where Georgia Football Ends Up in the 2025 Preseason AP Poll
Predicting where the Georgia Bulldogs end up in the 2025 preseason AP Poll.
The first official AP poll of the 2025 college football season is set to be released on Monday. The Georgia Bulldogs are setting up to once again compete for a national title but they aren't exactly viewed as this immovable force like they have been in prior seasons.
With that said, a safe prediction for Georgias' ranking is likely around the No. 5 or No. 4 range. College football analyst Brett McMurphy released his preseason AP poll and he had the Dawgs at No. 1. That's just one of many polls that were submitted, but it at least provides an idea of where Georgia is being placed by the media pundits.
Of the teams that will be ranked ahead of them, the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Clemson Tigers have all been labeled as title contenders this preseason.
The opinions on Georgia have varied a little bit this offseason. There is no denying the talent on the roster, but with the Bulldogs introducing a new starting quarterback this season and the losses they experienced on defense this offseason, it's hard to know exactly what Georgia will look like this season.
What everyone does know is that Georgia has one of the best coaches in the sport in Kirby Smart and when you match that up with one of the most talented rosters in the country, it's safe to expect a successful season in Athens.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily