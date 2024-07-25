Questions Fall Camp Will Answer About Georgia Football
As the Georgia Bulldogs are just under five weeks away from playing in their season opener against the Clemson Tigers inside or Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 13.5 point favorites according to FanDuel.com.
With the season nearing, the Georgia Bulldogs open fall camp next week. We take a look at the questions that need to be answered this fall camp.
What Is the DB Group?
Kirby Smart and this Georgia coaching staff have some decisions to make in the defensive back room. At corner, they have to figure out who between Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris is going to start opposite of Daylen Everrette. While also trying to locate playing time for freshman phenom Ellis Robinson. At STAR, they need to be assured that Joenel Aguero can consistently win his matchups at the position. As for safety... it's the only position with known constants in Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks. However, adding five-star KJ Bolden to the mix has certainly made things interesting.
What is the WR Rotation?
Georgia has plenty of options at the receiver position this fall. It's not a question of whether or not they will have them, it's which ones to use that's seemingly the question. RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett return for year two in the system, with Arian Smith and Dillon Bell being the homegrown products that have been around the program for a while. Apart from that, however, it's a relatively unproven group with immense talent. Colbie Young is entering his fourth year of college after spending two years with the Miami Hurricanes after a year at a Junior college and has shown flashes of brilliance. Names like Anthony Evans are still waiting to crack the lineup in a major capacity and likely will this fall.
What Is Benjamin Yurosek Like?
Georgia has about three months from when Yurosek showed up on campus in early June to the kicoff against Clemson on August 31st to get the Stanford Transfer up to speed in Athens. He's a veteran in college football and he's already garnered the attention of the NFL. Now it's about seeing what Mike Bobo and this offensive staff can attempt to do with Yurosek. Oscar Delp is obviously an NFL Caliber tight end, but this Georgia offense was at it's peak with they had not one, but two NFL tight ends on the roster.
