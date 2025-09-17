Questions Georgia Football Needs to Answer During the Bye Week
Questions Georgia needs to answer during the bye week.
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially a quarter of the way through their season as they are 3-0 on the year after the overtime win over Tennessee. They now enter a bye week ahead of their matchup against Alabama, so what are some remaining questions that Georgia still needs to answer.
Who is the Starting Safety?
Against Tennessee, Georgia played both Kyron Jones and JaCorey Thomas at the safety spot next to KJ Bolden. Jones was the one who got the starts in the first two weeks of the season. At this point, ti has become a little bit of a moot point. Jones and Thomas are both players that Georgia's defensive staff trusts to be in that position and both have shown they can play winning football for the Bulldogs this season.
Who Are the Best Five?
Fans have seen Georgia change things up every single week this season at offensive line. Part of that is due to Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene dealing with injuries, and that has allowed Georgia to get looks at players like Jah Jackson, Donnie Glover, Bo Hughley and Michael Uini. Now it's just a matter of determining who the best five are. If Gaston and Greene are healthy then those two are the likely starters on the right side of the line, but until then, who gets the nod at right tackle?
Who is Going to Take the Second Corner Spot?
Georgia played a lot of both Ellis Robinson and Daniel Harris this past weekend against Tennessee. Neither one had their best game, and therefore, no one has really grabbed that second defensive back spot across from Daylen Everette. Georgia has another big test against Alabama so someone needs to step up and take that spot. Also, don't forget about Demello Jones being a potential possibility either.
