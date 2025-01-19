Rams vs Eagles NFL Playoff Game Loaded with Former Georgia Football Players
The NFL playoff game between the Rams and the Eagles is loaded with former Georgia football players.
The NFL divisional playoff round got kicked off on Saturday and it is starting back up on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams vs the Philadelphia Eagles being the first game. The game is set to kick off at 3 PM ET and if Georgia fans are looking for some entertainment, this is a good one to pick.
In total between the two teams, there are ten former Georgia Bulldogs on both rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most out of the two teams with six while the Rams hold a respectable four. Last weekend during the wild card round, former Dawgs showed out for their former team and this game might be four quarters of exactly that.
Here is a breakdown of every former Bulldog that is playing in the Rams vs Eagles playoff game:
Los Angeles Rams:
- Stetson Bennett, QB
- Matthew Stafford, QB
- Warren McClendon, OL
- Derrion Kendrick, DB (Out)
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Jalen Carter, DL
- Lewis Cine, S
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Kelee Ringo, DB
- Nolan Smith, LB
- Nakobe Dean, LB (Out)
Kendrick has unfortunately missed the entire season with the Rams due to an ACL injury he suffered during came leading up to the season. Dean played last weekend for the Eagles but in the game against the Packers, he suffered a torn patellar tendon that will keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily