Recaping Branson Robinson's Time with The Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs running back, Branson Robinson has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. We recap the former four-star's stint in Athens with the Dawgs.
The Univeristy of Georgia has long been linked to not only football success, but success at the running back position. They recruit and develop the spot at one of the highest rates in college football with regard to NFL success.
At one point in time, former 4-star recruit Branson Robinson appeared to be next in line to be an elite Georgia Back. A top-100 overall player in the 2022 class, now, just three years later, Robinson exits the Georgia program via the NCAA Transfer portal, having rushed for 403 yards in 12 games.
When healthy, Robinson showed high-end flashes. As a true freshman in 2022, Robinson rushed for 98 yards on just 12 attempts against Auburn. The unlucky thing for Branson was well-documented. He just couldn’t remain healthy.
Branson Robinson suffered a ruptured patella tendon in fall camp in 2023, causing him to miss the entire season. Then in 2024, Robinson sustained another knee injury to his MCL ligament, shutting him down for the season.
Now, Robinson enters the portal as Georgia’s immediate future at the running back position in 2025 is obviously sophomore Nate Frazier, Cash Jones, Chauncey Bowens, Bo Walker, and Dwight Phillips, with the Bulldogs also interested in potential portal additions themselves at the position.
The immediate target for Georgia appears to be Josh McCray, a multi-year starter at Illinois that entered the portal late Tuesday night. McCray rushed for 609 yards in 2024, including 13 carries for 114 yards against South Carolina in their bowl game.
