REPORT: Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game "G-Day" Will Not Be Televised
The Georgia Bulldogs annual spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day" will not be televised this season.
The University of Georgia is reportedly choosing not to have its spring game aired nationally this season, and it will not be available to fans who do not attend the game in person. According to reports, the Bulldogs have "opted to produce behind-the-scenes programming," meaning that the game will not be aired on any of its usual networks.
Spring scrimmages have been a hot topic throughout this year's offseason as numerous programs nationwide have announced that they will be altering or canceling their games altogether. These decisions come in response to many coaching staff's fears of players from a team's roster getting poached.
Despite not airing on television, University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks stated the importance and value of the game and believes the program will continue to open its annual scrimmage to the public for fans to enjoy.
“You know, you’ve got to take it year to year on things like that." Said Brooks. "But I can say one thing I appreciate about Coach Smart is that he understands the value of the game, and it is an opportunity for some of our fans to come see the players, and they may or may not have season tickets. It’s always been a special day, and I think it’s in the plans for this year.”
Plans for continuing the tradition of spring scrimmages at Georgia moving forward remain unknown, but it appears that Kirby Smart and the University's athletic department are still planning to have "G-Day" played this year., despite the fact that it will not be nationally televised.
