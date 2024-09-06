Report: Georgia Football Announces Ticket Pricing Changes for 2025 Season
Georgia football has announced their changing ticket pricing for the 2025 college football season.
On Friday, it was announced by the University of Georgia that changes were coming in regard to ticket pricing for the 2025 college football season. The University sent out this release regarding the new changes.
*From the University of Georgia*
After a thorough analysis of season ticket pricing within the SEC and other peer institutions, UGA will adjust the William C. Hartman Fund per-seat contribution requirements in various sections of Sanford Stadium. Parking will also be modified, with the implementation of tiered contribution requirements and a parking pass fee.
Under the new pricing model, UGA will remain in the bottom third of total ticket costs (ticket cost plus per-seat contribution requirement) compared to SEC and Big Ten peer institutions. Per-seat contribution requirements have only changed twice since the 2005 football season, and season ticket prices have remained unchanged on a per-game basis since the 2018 season.
While some sections will experience increases, 30 percent of season tickets will either see a reduction in the Hartman Fund per-seat contribution or remain unchanged for the 2025 season. The cost of a season ticket will be set at $560 per ticket for the 2025 football season ($80 per game).
“Our top priority when looking at ticket pricing models was to keep prices economical and budget friendly, while also evaluating rising operational costs,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. “This new model accomplishes both of those things. It allows us to provide the resources necessary to continue the championship tradition of UGA Athletics, while keeping comprehensive ticket costs in the bottom third of our national peers.”
Additionally, per-seat contribution requirements will be adjusted again before the 2027 football season. This step plan is designed to keep increases smaller and allow donors to financially plan for the changes that UGA will implement over the next few years.
Donors who want to renew their season tickets and parking for the 2025 football season will need to meet their new per-seat minimum contribution requirement prior to the renewal deadline on April 1, 2025. The season ticket renewal process will open in mid-February 2025; contributions can be made at any time.
Current football season ticket holders can access a personalized explanation of how the changes will affect them at georgiadogs.com/my account. More information about the new pricing structure can also be found at this link.
