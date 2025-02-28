REPORT: Matthew Stafford Appears "More Likely" to Stay With Los Angeles Rams
Latest reports indicate that Matthew Stafford returning to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2025 season feels more likely than not.
After a handful of trade speculations and rumors, reports indicate that quarterback Matthew Stafford appears "more likely" to be staying with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2025 season. The quarterback was permitted to speak with other teams in the league a few weeks ago to gauge trade propositions and future contract values. But as time goes on, sources believe the Ram's returning Stafford for the 2025 season is becoming more likely.
Earlier in the week, Ram's head coach, Sean McVay, addressed the situation on the Podcast "Fitz and Whit." Where he expressed his desire for Stafford to remain as the team's signal caller and a leader for the team as they attempt to reach another Super Bowl.
"There's no discrepancy on us wanting him [Stafford] to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback," said McVay. While signs do suggest that Stafford remaining with the Rams is more likely than not, the unpredictability of NFL offseason moves does not guarantee that will be the case.
Before his lengthy NFL career, Stafford was once the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2006-2008. During his time in Athens, Stafford emerged as one of the best arm talents in the sport, which eventually earned him the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Regardless of which team it will be, Stafford will be entering his 17th season in the league and is looking to close out his career with yet another Super Bowl victory.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily