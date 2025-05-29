Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith Considered Teaming Up During Georgia Bulldogs Visit
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams revealed that he and Ohio State wide receiver once considered teaming up during a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith took college football by storm last year as the two pass-catchers quickly emerged as stars during their freshman seasons. The two players' efforts were so drastic, that they each earned the honor of cover athletes for the upcoming EA Sports college football video game.
During an interview to promote the game's release, Williams and Smith were asked to recount the first time that they met each other. Smith revealed that the two met as high school prospects during a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia and Williams added a shocking detail that the wide receivers once considered playing on the same team.
"I tried to get him." Said Williams. "I was like 'Come on, let's team up!' We thought about it, we did think about it."
While Williams and Smith neither explicitly mentioned which school the two prospects considered teaming up for, the wide receivers were each heavily pursued by the Bulldogs throughout their recruitment. Unfortunately, the Dawgs were unable to land either prospect.
The caliber of wide receivers like Williams and Smith combined on the same team is a nightmare scenario for any defensive coordinator and would have certainly altered the college football timeline should it have happened.
Williams and Smith will each begin their 2025 seasons on August 30th in week one of the college football season. Both players each have a minimum of two years of eligibility remaining.
