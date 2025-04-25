Dawgs Daily

San Francisco 49ers Select Georgia's Mykel Williams in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have taken Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams for their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The first round of the NFL Draft is underway as the league’s 32 teams are making their selections for players that will shape the future of their franchise. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft. 

The latest team to make their selection is the San Francisco 49ers who have taken Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams as the eleventh overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams is the second Bulldog to be taken off the board thus far.

While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, made him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for in his position. Which ultimately resulted in a very prosperous first-round selection.

Coverage for the first round of the NFL Draft will continue throughout the evening as more Bulldogs will wait to hear their names called. Below are details for how fans can tune in to catch all of the draft action. 

How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)

  • Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: NFL Network and ESPN
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn

