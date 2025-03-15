San Francisco 49ers Select Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft.
According to the latest NFL Mock Draft from FOX Sports, the San Francisco 49ers a rea projected to select linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round.
The NFL Combine process has concluded, which means the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner as teams put their finishing touches on the scouting process before selection day. With the draft inching closer and closer, Fox Sports has released another mock draft for the first round.
One player predicted to have a prosperous draft night is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker. According to Fox's mock draft, Walker is predicted to be selected 11th overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
During the 2024 season, Walker shined at the linebacker position, racking up 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. In addition to his robust statistical output, the linebacker was the clear-cut leader of the Georgia defense and his efforts during the season helped him become just the third Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award. Should Walker's draft prediction hold, he will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN
