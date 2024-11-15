Score Predictions: Georgia Football vs Tennessee Volunteers
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from one of the most important matchups of their 2024 regular season as they host the top-10 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in what is essentially a "win or go home" style game for the Dawgs.
With just days to go before this top-25 matchup kicks off, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew sees the game playing out.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 20, Tennessee 17
I don't foresee a lot of consistent offense in this football game. I believe it will won in the margins this weekend. Which team can make THE play, or come up with THE stop. Georgia's back is against the wall for the first time in the regular season in quite some time. I expect the Bulldogs to get off to an explosive start on the defensive side of the football. This Tennessee offense wants to run the football consistently and stubbornly, something that plays into the hands of a Georgia defense historically. It's a four-quarter fist fight Saturday night.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 24, Tennessee 17
In years prior this has been about whether or not Tennessee's offense can overpower Georgia's defense. This year however is going to come down to which offense can consistently have the most success against the other defense. Both teams are bringing in solid defenses and both offenses have had their fair of struggles. This ultimately boils down to Georgia always having success stopping the run against Tennessee under Heupel and the fact that the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium is going to impact this game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 28, Tennessee 14
Georgia's offense has certainly struggled throughout these last few games, and I don't expect the Dawgs to light it up on Saturday offensively. But, I also don't expect the Volunteers to have much success either, and if there is one thing we know about Kirby Smart defenses (especially at home) they can wreak havoc. I think a hostile home crowd that hasn't seen the Dawgs play in over a month, and a Bulldogs team with their backs against the wall will have enough edge to give the Dawgs a convincing victory in Athens.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
