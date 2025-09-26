Alabama vs. Georgia Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5
No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama as a 2.5-point home favorite on Saturday and the result of the game could shift the landscape of college football in a major way.
The Bulldogs haven’t played since they survived an overtime battle with Tennessee in Week 3 and will return from their layoff to face a very capable team. The Crimson Tide’s lone loss came on the road against No. 8 Florida State in their season opener. They’ve dominated Georgia in recent years and could build upon their two-game winning streak in the all-time series on Saturday.
Of course, we're talking prop bets here. Let's get into my two favorite for the game.
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Georgia
- Gunner Stockton Over 214.5 passing yards (-114)
- Ty Simpson Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-130)
Gunner Stockton Over 214.5 passing yards
Stockton has only fallen short of 200 passing yards in his season opener against Marshall this season. He’s since tallied 531 passing yards on 65 attempts against Austin Peay and Tennessee. Alabama will be focused on stopping the run, which could force Stockton to throw more often.
Ty Simpson Over 1.5 passing touchdowns
Alabama’s offense is fairly balanced, but the Crimson Tide have scored through the air twice as much as they have on the ground so far in 2025. Georgia has a formidable defense but is coming off a bye week after giving up 41 points to Tennessee. Simpson has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game this season and can do so again this weekend.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.