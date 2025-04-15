SEC Media Days Schedule Revealed For 2025 College Football Season
The dates for the 2025 SEC Media Days have been revealed, here are the details.
The college football regular season is rapidly approaching as teams and coaches prepare their rosters for the 2025 season. As week one approaches, conferences will begin to hold their "media days" for its member schools. The SEC recently announced the schedule for its respective media days.
This year's event will be held on July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, and will feature all 16 of the conference's head coaches, along with a handful of players who will be named at a later date.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to make their appearance on Tuesday, July 15th, along with Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. An order in which the coaches will speak has not yet been determined.
A more comprehensive schedule surrounding the event's start time, rotational organization, and television broadcast schedule is expected to be released at a later date.
2025 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 14
- LSU – Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
- Auburn – Hugh Freeze
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
- Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
- Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
- Florida – Billy Napier
- Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
- Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Texas A&M – Mike Elko
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily