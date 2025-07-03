Smael Mondon Explains How His Georgia Teammates Have Helped Since Joining Eagles
Smael Mondon answered what his Georgia teammates have taught him since joining the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rookies across the NFL are closing in on making their introduction to the professional football world as the regular season approaches closer and closer. The Philadelphia Eagles will once again be transitioning a former Georgia Bulldog onto their defensive unit as Smael Mondon was drafted by the organization this year.
Georgia players in the past have talked about how Kirby Smart and Georgia helped prepare them better for the NFL than anyone else, but there is still a learning curve that comes with it. Mondon was asked what his biggest transition has been so far, and it turned into him explaining how his former Georgia teammates and current Eagles teammates have helped him.
"Being in the present," Mondon said. "It's me here. Whatever I do, it's my responsibility. I am here to win a job and help this team win as many games as possible. It's different than in college, where you have a scholarship and you're there. There is nothing guaranteed for me here. It's a cut-throat business. You've got to be on point every minute of the day. You can't let down. My Georgia guys, when we've talked in the past and now, that's a message: Be on point. You are being watched at all times."
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Mondon was earning first-team reps on defense while other players were missing time due to injury. That could lead to Mondon being a contributor on defense in his first season with the franchise.
Modnon was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs and finished with a very solid college career. Now he is set to follow in his teammate's footsteps, and help continue the dominance the Eagles have had on defense over the past couple of years.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily