SOURCES: Georgia About To Go On A Run In Recruiting
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have ten commits in the 2026 recruiting class and according to sources, they are expecting to go on an absolute tear over the coming weeks.
The Georgia Bulldogs are no stranger to recruiting success. Since head coach Kirby Smart took the job in December of 2015, the player acquisition strategies implemented have lead to tremendous results on the trail. Kirby Smart and his staff have no finished outside of the top-5 in recruiting since being in Athens.
As of the writing of this article on June 22nd, with under six months to go until signing day, the Georgia Bulldogs currently have the No. 5 overall class with (18) commits.
According to sources, however, that number is about to skyrocket. On3’s Hayes Fawcett, known for posting commitment graphics of recruits, teased a UGA GIF — hinting towards a potential commitment.
Bulldogs on SI then texted sources inside the building, and was notified that they are expecting to go on a tear in Athens over the coming weeks. One source said as many as (10) potential commits in the coming ten days, spanning both the 2026 and potentially 2027 classes.
As for who some of those players might be? Well, public commitment dates are set for the likes of blue-chippers like OT, Malaki Lee, DE, Corey Howard, EDGE, Khamari Brooks, as well as many others.
2026 Georgia Commits:
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Justice Fitzpatrick, DB
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Jordan Smith, DB
- Caden Harris, DB
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Zech Fort, S
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
- Kealan Jones, S
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Ryan Moslely, WR
- Seven Cloud, DT
- Harran Zureikat, K
- Wade Register, P
