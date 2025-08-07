Stetson Bennett Gives His Thoughts on Georgia and Gunner Stockton Ahead of Season
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett gave his thoughts on Georgia and quarterback Gunner Stockton ahead of the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the verge of starting their 2025 college football season with Marshall on August 30th. They will do so with a new face at quarterback, and while it has not officially been announced, Gunner Stockton is set to step into that role.
Plenty of opinions have been given on Stockton and Georgia ahead of the season, but recent opinion from Stetson Bennett will likely outweigh all of those.
Bennett was asked about Georgia and his thoughts on them heading into the new season, and his expectations are high for Stockton.
"I'm excited to watch," Bennett said with Rams on SI. "I think Gunner [Stockton] is going to kill it and wish him all the best."
Bennett and Stockton were teammates during Bennett's final season with the program when he led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive national championship.
The two quarterbacks can likely somewhat relate to one another as well. The opinions on Stockton have not been very gracious, and neither were the takes on Bennett weren't either until he won a second national title and became a Heisman finalist.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won the SEC and made the college football playoffs. Stockton is hoping to lead Georgia back to that setting and help the Bulldogs get back to the national title game, which they haven't done since Bennett was on campus.
