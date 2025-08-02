EXCLUSIVE: Five Questions With Rams' Stetson Bennett
Recently, Rams On SI spoke with Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett on a variety of topics as he is in the middle of completing his second training camp as a professional. Bennett, gracious enough to provide a moment of his time in the middle of his busy schedule, has been a star throughout camp, establishing himself as a legitimate alternative should he be pressed into service.
As he awaits what could be a defining preseason for his career, here are five questions with Stetson Bennett
1. Stetson, obviously, another year at training camp. What's the difference for you between last year to this year?
"I just feel more comfortable," stated Bennett. "Feel more comfortable with the guys. Feels more fun, more fun to compete. Obviously, get more reps, so it's been cool."
2. What are your thoughts about Georgia entering the 2025 College Football season?
"I'm excited to watch. I think Gunner [Stockton] is going to kill it and wish him all the best."
3. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has been your biggest advocate with the media. What does it mean to have him in your corner and what does your relationship with LaFleur look like?
"I think it's great. He's always there whenever I need a question, he's the one that's been calling it so far in practice with me and I think hearing his voice every time, and going in there just makes you feel comfortable. He's in our room and so whenever we've got a question to ask, he's there and he gives us great answers. We can learn and move on from there."
4. What have you learned from being in a quarterback room with Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo?
"Just watching them day in and day out, the way they approach things, the way that they play football, how accurate they are. Just being around both of them, routes on air makes you want to never miss, because they never miss, and they're just great guys too. Tough as nails, both of them always come prepared, clutch, just all the great things you can say about any quarterback. I think both of those guys have it."
5. How are you incorporating your ability as a runner into your overall body of work as a quarterback?
"The goal is to get first downs and then to get touchdowns and to be smart with the ball. So I think whenever that opportunity presents itself, going to get a few yards is better than forcing the ball. I had one today where I forced the ball on a naked and, you know, nothing bad happened, but if I could just go get four yards right there, that'd be second and six instead of second and ten, that'd be better. So just using it that way, and just whenever the opportunity presents itself."
Barring any last-minute changes, Bennett is expected to be the Rams' main quarterback throughout pre-season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for more exclusive interviews with members of the Los Angeles Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE