Stetson Bennett's Brother, Luke Bennett, Enters the Transfer Portal
Stetson Bennett's brother, Luke Bennett, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been busy in the spring transfer portal since it opened last Wednesday, and they just lost another player from the roster. Wide receiver and walk-on Luke Bennett has entered the transfer portal, per Rival's Radi Nabulsi.
L. Bennett is the brother of former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett caught a two-yard pass in his first collegiate appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Florida State. During the 2024 season, Bennett saw action as a reserve wide receiver in the home opener against Tennessee Tech.
The Bennett brothers were both on Georgias' 2022 National Title team. Stetson is best well-known for historic career with the Bulldogs as he led the team to back-to-back national titles and was a Heisman Finalist during the 2022 college football season.
On the flip side, Georgia has added three players from the transfer portal thus far. Elo Modozie is an EDGE from Army, Joshua Horton is a defensive lineman from Miami and Josh McCray is a running back from Illinois. The Bulldogs are likely to add some more names to that list, but as of now, Georgia has added some depth to positions that they likely needed to ahead of next season.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Chris Peal, DB
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
