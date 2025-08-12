Steve Spurrier Throws a Jab at Former Georgia Football Quarterback Stetson Bennett
Former college football coach Steve Spurrier took a jab at former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
When it comes to national title-winning quarterbacks over the years, they've come in all different shapes and sizes. Regardless of how they achieved their goals or how they won those titles, the bottom line is that they got there and completed the job.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett managed to do it twice, but when Steve Spurrier wanted to explain that the quarterback doesn't have to be a special player, he elected to use Bennett as an example.
“I think there’s two areas that are, probably, going to determine the best teams,” Spurrier said. “Obviously, coaching is important. And then special players. It could be the quarterback but it could be other guys. Georgia won two national championships with Stetson Bennett. So, the quarterback, he needs to be a good player but he doesn’t have to be one of those guys that has to throw for 300 yards every game.”
Bennett threw for 300 or more yards six times in 2022 en route to him being a Heisman finalist. He also threw for 4,128 yards and 27 touchdowns that year.
Oddly enough, Bennett most recently just had a memorable performance at the professional level. During the Rams' preseason game on Saturday, Bennett threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The organization speaks very highly of Bennett, as he continues to search for his path to a starting role.
Was Bennett the most special player to ever play the position? Definitely not. But you also don't just walk your way to two national titles in consecutive years. Bennett's abilities had a lot to do with it.
