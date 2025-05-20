Super Bowl Champion Nakobe Dean Discusses Why He Returned to College to Finish Degree
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean discusses what motivated him to return to college and finish his degree at The University of Georgia.
It isn't a secret that Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has one of the more impressive resumes in the sport of football. The linebacker has won a Butkus Award at the collegiate level, a national championship, and recently added "Super Bowl Champion" to a long list of accomplishments.
But while Dean's on-field accomplishments are outstanding, his off-field work is equally as notable. Dean recently returned to The University of Georgia to finish his college degree. In a video posted by the Georgia Bulldogs social media team, Dean outlines what the driving factor was for him to return.
"Getting my degree was very important." Said Dean. "Growing up, it was all about academics for my mother. Academics was the main thing that she pushed. I know when I get my degree, I am giving it to her."
During Philadelphia's Super Bowl season, Dean played and started in 15 games. He tallied 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks. His post-season was unfortunately cut short after suffering a knee injury, but his efforts and contributions were not unnoticed by Eagles fans.
Dean will begin his fourth season with the Eagles as the franchise looks to defend their title as Super Bowl Champions. Philadelphia will begin its 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th as it hosts the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have won two straight against Dallas and have not lost to the Cowboys at home in nearly three seasons.
