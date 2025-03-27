Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select Malaki Starks in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Malaki Starks in Matt Miller's latest NFL mock draft.
Malaki Starks, the standout safety from the University of Georgia, is generating significant buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the latest NFL mock draft released by Matt Miller, he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Starks with the 19th overall pick.
The move would place Starks in a pivotal role for the Buccaneers’ secondary, where he could become the second Bulldog joining their defensive ranks, alongside fellow Georgia alum Tykee Smith. Together, they would form a formidable safety duo, bringing elite talent and championship pedigree to the Bucs’ defense.
Starks abilities:
Starks has been a key player for Georgia, known for his excellent coverage skills and playmaking ability. His ability to read the game, combined with his speed and versatility, makes him an ideal fit for the NFL. If drafted by Tampa Bay, Starks would not only be tasked with developing the Bucs’ secondary but also going head-to-head with some of the NFC South’s toughest competition.
The NFC South is home to several potent wide receivers, such as Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints, and the Falcons’ Drake London. With high-caliber targets to face, Starks would be tested early and often.
Looking to make a difference:
However, the challenge is one that Starks is likely ready for. His play at Georgia demonstrated his ability to compete with some of the nation’s best, and he’s shown he can rise to the occasion against elite offensive talent.
His strong awareness on the field and ability to lock down receivers make him a perfect candidate to shut down high-caliber wideouts in the NFC South. Starks isn’t just looking to play; he’s looking to make an impact. His athleticism and ball-hawking ability could be a game-changer, helping the Buccaneers secure crucial defensive stops against their divisional rivals.
Summary:
If Tampa Bay selects Starks, they’ll be getting a seasoned football player with three years of starting experience in the SEC. With a potential to create turnovers and lock down the opposition’s top receivers, Starks could become a cornerstone of the Buccaneers’ defense, lighting up their secondary for years to come. As the draft draws near, all eyes will be on Starks and whether he will be the spark the Bucs try to draft.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Follow Gage Fulford on Twitter: @gagefulford1
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily