Bucs WR Chris Godwin Listed As Full Participant in Practice, Could Play Sunday

The Bucs star has been out since last October after dislocating his ankle.

Mike McDaniel

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his ankle last October against the Saints, leaving the door open for his season debut on Sunday against the Eagles.

Godwin, who signed a new contract in Tampa Bay this offseason, has yet to play this season as he's continued to recover from surgery on the ankle dislocated that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.

Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns last season before getting injured. He had recorded 1,000-plus receiving seasons in four of the prior five years before his injury.

He will certainly be a welcomed addition back into the starting lineup, whether that's Sunday against Philadelphia or on Oct. 5 against the Seahawks.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022.

