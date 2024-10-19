Texas Wide Receiver Isaiah Bond Expected to Play vs Georgia Football
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is expected to play on Saturday vs the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for a massive regular-season battle. The Dawgs will travel to Austin for their first meeting as SEC opponents. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs, which dates back to 1948.
Some big injury news was dropped ahead of the matchup as college football insider Pete Thamel announced on College Gameday that Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is expected to play against Georgia. Bond has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been limited throughout the week, but was a participant during practcier yesterday according to Thamel.
Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could have massive impacts on the game if they play. Below is the final injury report for both teams.
Georgia vs Texas Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Questionable
- Branson Robinson, RB, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Probable
- Jared Wilson, OL, Probable
Texas
- CJ Baxter, RB, Out
- Derek Williams Jr., DB, Out
- Christian Clark, RB, Out
- Velton Gardner, RB, Out
- Trevor Goosby, OL, Out
- Isaiah Bond, WR, Probable
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
