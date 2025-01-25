The Good and The Bad From the 2024 Season for Georgia Football
If you were to pole the average Georgia fan, the majority of them would likely deem the 2024 season slightly dissapointing. A year that featured an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff birth, was considered a "down season" for this Kirby Smart regime. Titles have seemingly become the standard, fair or unfair. Here's The Good and The Bad from the 2024 Season.
Total Offense: Dominating with Yardage
In total offense, Georgia displayed its superiority, outgaining opponents by nearly 1,000 yards. Georgia posted a total of 5,676 yards for the season, averaging around 396 yards per game. In contrast, their opponents tallied 4,625 yards on the season, averaging 310.33 yards per game.
This difference was a clear indication of Georgia’s offensive firepower, with the Bulldogs establishing both the pass and the run. Despite the pass-heavy approach, their total yardage numbers were a testament to the versatility of the offense.
Passing Game: Aerial Attack On Full Display
Georgia’s passing game was going to happen no matter what the defense was playing with coverage-wise in 2024, with Carson Beck having driven down the field. The Bulldogs’ 3,934 passing yards ranked them among the nation’s elite. Now Miami QB, Carson Beck consistently spread the ball around, utilizing a deep group of talented receivers, and it was clear that Georgia’s game plan revolved around airing it out. Whether it was a long pass down the sideline or a quick slant across the middle, Georgia consistently moved the ball through the air and kept opposing defenses on their toes. Also, the offense did not change much in the 2nd half of the SEC championship game and in the Sugar Bowl, Gunner Stockton was given the keys to sling it as well.
Rushing Game: Room for Improvement
While Georgia had the edge in total offense, there was one area where the Bulldogs were outperformed: rushing yards. Georgia’s rushing attack netted 2,034 yards for the season, but opponents managed to gain 2,216 rushing yards against them. This discrepancy shows that Georgia’s defense struggled at times to stop the run, and offensively, they didn’t always assert themselves in the ground game as much as needed. With the increasing importance of balance in college football, especially in big games, running the ball effectively will be an area that Georgia will focus on improving heading into 2025.
Running the ball remains a vital piece to any successful offense, and for Georgia, it’s an aspect they’ll have to emphasize as they move forward. The 2024 Season was the 1st time in the Kirby Smart era that his football team was outrushed by opponents in a year. That's not Georgia Football.
Third Down Conversions: The Key to Sustaining Drives
One of the areas where Georgia will look to improve is their third-down efficiency. Converting on third downs is crucial to sustaining drives, and in 2024, the Bulldogs only converted 39% of their third downs (69 out of 176 attempts). While Georgia’s overall offensive production was strong, this area leaves room for improvement, particularly in keeping drives alive and maintaining possession. Establishing first downs and staying ahead of the chains will be crucial in 2025 for Kirby Smart's and Mike Bobo’s offense to stay consistent and move the ball efficiently.
Red Zone Scoring: Finding More Punch in the Paint
Red zone efficiency is always a topic of discussion, especially for a team with championship aspirations. In 2024, Georgia scored a touchdown on 42 of their 60 red zone opportunities, a rate of 70%. While not terrible, this number should be higher, particularly against tough SEC competition where field goals can only take you so far. As Kirby Smart often says, “You have to win in the red area.” Yes, three points are good, but to win big-time ball games, especially in the SEC, you need to convert touchdowns when you get into the red zone. Whether it’s a downhill run or a quick pass to the end zone, Georgia will look to improve its efficiency in this crucial part of the field heading into the 2025 season.
Looking Ahead to 2025: A New Look Offense
As Georgia heads into the 2025 season, the offense will likely look different due to a shift in personnel. With younger players stepping up, we can expect changes that may significantly impact the Bulldogs’ offensive scheme.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton is expected to play a pivotal role, and he brings a unique dimension to the offense. Known for his ability to make plays with his feet, Stockton's mobility will be a key factor in Georgia’s offensive strategy, potentially opening up more opportunities to move the pocket and designed quarterback runs. Stockton's ability to extend plays could make the offense even more dynamic in 2025. Also, he will be asked to throw the ball a good bit as well.
Wide receivers like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch also bring exciting potential. Thomas has the size and athleticism to be a red-zone target, while Branch’s speed could create mismatches down the field. Both are expected to have a significant impact, adding depth and explosive playmaking ability to Georgia’s already potent passing game.
Finally, Georgia’s running game will take center stage in 2025. With young talent like Nate Frazier coming up in the backfield, the Bulldogs will prioritize running the ball more effectively. Frazier is an electric back who can thrive in inside and outside zone schemes, which could give Georgia the balance they need to avoid being too one-dimensional.
Conclusion
As Georgia transitions into the 2025 season, we will see whether or not that the offense is more balanced, with an emphasis on the running game, improved third-down efficiency, and increased red zone success. The Bulldogs have the talent to continue their dominance, but focusing on these areas will be essential for making another run at the National title. With a mix of young stars and experienced players, Georgia's offense will be exciting to watch and may look significantly different than it did in 2024. If they can clean up these areas and stay healthy, Georgia football will be tough to face for anyone.
